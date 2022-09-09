Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking rain over the weekend

Your First Alert morning forecast on 9/9.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be a warm, dry Friday ahead of a chance of showers/thunderstorms this weekend.

Brian Alworth says a few clouds will move in from the south today, but it will stay tranquil with highs of about 84 to 88 and moderate humidity levels.

As moisture and cloud cover increases from the south overnight an isolated shower or two may develop, but rain chances look to remain pretty low until Saturday.

A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday into Saturday night, with a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm on Sunday.

Sunday will turn cooler as northwest breezes develop, and the start of next week will bring a brief touch of fall with dry and much less humid conditions. However, we’ll be warming up again quickly by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
A sunny day in Caruthersville, Mo.
First Alert: Temperatures drop this evening
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Pleasant temperatures this evening, slightly warmer tomorrow.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking another unsettled weekend