First Alert: Tracking rain over the weekend

(KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be a warm, dry Friday ahead of a chance of showers/thunderstorms this weekend.

Brian Alworth says a few clouds will move in from the south today, but it will stay tranquil with highs of about 84 to 88 and moderate humidity levels.

As moisture and cloud cover increases from the south overnight an isolated shower or two may develop, but rain chances look to remain pretty low until Saturday.

A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday into Saturday night, with a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm on Sunday.

Sunday will turn cooler as northwest breezes develop, and the start of next week will bring a brief touch of fall with dry and much less humid conditions. However, we’ll be warming up again quickly by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.