Dexter License Office pledges to improve customer service

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri license office has taken the Customer Service Commitment pledge.

The Dexter License Office recently took the pledge.

“We are excited to take this pledge and want to do all we can to help our customers obtain their titles, registrations and licenses in the most convenient way possible,” said Dexter License Office Agent Ray Rowland.

A sign will be posted showing its commitment to:

Processing each transaction accurately

Treating each customer courteously

Respecting each customer’s time

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Revenue, the pledge is one way it works with Missouri’s local license offices to improve accuracy, reduce wait times and make obtaining and renewing licenses more pleasant.

“Our goal is to improve the customer service experience at Missouri license offices by providing more accurate and timely transactions in a courteous and friendly manner,” Department Director Wayne Wallingford said in the release.

Since the pandemic, the DOR says it has done everything possible to enhance online and mail-in options, while also ensuring customers can reach out and get the help they need from the local license offices in their communities.

“We want to ensure all our citizens are treated professionally and get the help they need when obtaining their transactions online, through the mail, or in-person at a local office,” Wallingford added.

The Dexter office provides motor vehicle and driver licensing needs.

Located at 119 Vine Street, you can call the office at 573-624-8808.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.