Heartland Votes

Day on the River back in action

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Day on the River event showcasing the mighty...
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Day on the River event showcasing the mighty Mississippi River has returned and is set for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau.(MDC Online Newsroom.)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is bringing back Day on the River.

It will be September 24 at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, check out their website here: mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Activities include boat rides guided by conservation professionals, informational booths, live aquatic animal displays, and kids’ crafts.

MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce said boat rides will be on a first come, first served basis, so early arrival is recommended for those hoping to go out on the river.

All ages and groups are welcome at this free event. No registration is required.

“The Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands are a huge part of Cape Girardeau heritage and they’re important habitat for wildlife,” said Pierce. “This makes for excellent recreational, hunting, and fishing opportunities. We hope lots of people will join us for this unique event to find out what the river has to offer.”

If you would like more information about the Mississippi River before you attend Day on the River, Cape Nature Center is hosting an online-only program open to all ages.

For those participating in “A Year in Color,” this program will earn a blue aquatics bead, and virtual participants are welcome to pick their bead up at the nature center after the program.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

Aviate, United’s industry-leading pilot career development program, offers aspiring and...
Aviate program offers SIU aviation students opportunity to join United Airlines
The governor has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff on 9/11
A Welcome Home Ceremony took place after the return of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern...
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois extending public invite to ceremony
Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car...
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car