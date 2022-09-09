Day on the River back in action

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is bringing back Day on the River.

It will be September 24 at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, check out their website here: mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Activities include boat rides guided by conservation professionals, informational booths, live aquatic animal displays, and kids’ crafts.

MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce said boat rides will be on a first come, first served basis, so early arrival is recommended for those hoping to go out on the river.

All ages and groups are welcome at this free event. No registration is required.

“The Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands are a huge part of Cape Girardeau heritage and they’re important habitat for wildlife,” said Pierce. “This makes for excellent recreational, hunting, and fishing opportunities. We hope lots of people will join us for this unique event to find out what the river has to offer.”

If you would like more information about the Mississippi River before you attend Day on the River, Cape Nature Center is hosting an online-only program open to all ages.

For those participating in “A Year in Color,” this program will earn a blue aquatics bead, and virtual participants are welcome to pick their bead up at the nature center after the program.

