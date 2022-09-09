Heartland Votes

City of Cape Girardeau: No plans to move forward with marina

The city said out of three locations, the preferred one was downtown near the pedestrian gates.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau said the community dock feasibility study is finished, but there are no plan to move forward with the project.

According to a release from the city on Friday, September 9, building a marina would require “broader community support,” as well as grants or private investments.

“We now have the information we need if the community decides to pursue it later,” Alex McElroy, grant coordinator and SEMPO director, said in the release.

McElroy managed the federal Economic Development Administration grant to determine if a dock is physically possible, and financially viable.

The city said out of three locations, the preferred one was downtown near the pedestrian gates. The other two included Century Casino and Red Star Access.

The upfront construction cost was estimated at $11-15 million with ongoing operations costing more than the annual revenue. The city said additional partners would be required to build and maintain the project, including grants and private sector investment.

City leaders unanimously approved the grant for the feasibility study in December 2021.

You can see the study results below.

