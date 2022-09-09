Heartland Votes

Aviate program offers SIU aviation students opportunity to join United Airlines

Aviate, United's industry-leading pilot career development program, offers aspiring and...
Aviate, United's industry-leading pilot career development program, offers aspiring and established pilots the most direct path to the United flight deck.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARBNDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale has been named a United Airlines Aviate partner, offering an accelerated career path for aviation students interested in becoming pilots at United Airlines.

A signing ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Glenn Poshard Transportation Education Center (TEC) multipurpose room, 545 N. Airport Road, Murphysboro, Ill. Parking is available to the northeast and south of the TEC.

Aviate, United’s industry-leading pilot career development program, offers aspiring and established pilots the most direct path to the United flight deck. 

As an Aviate university partner, SIU aviation students and instructors who are successful in the Aviate selection process will join the program, receive a conditional job offer from United and enjoy the benefit from a defined career path.

SIU is the latest university to participate in the United Aviate program.

According to a release, United has hired more than 1,600 pilots this year and is on track to meet the airline’s goal of hiring 10,000 pilots by 2030.

Attending the event are SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane, Dan Mahony, SIU System president, José Ruiz, interim director of SIU’s School of Aviation, Michelle Hodges, United Airlines’ vice president of global human resources and talent management, and Capt. Mike Bonner, managing director of Aviate and pilot strategy, along with SIU aviation students.

