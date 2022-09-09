Heartland Votes

11 families displaced by tornadoes move into new housing in Mayfield

The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, December 10.
The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, December 10.(Jordin Wyatt/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The lieutenant governor and local leaders welcomed 11 families into new transitional housing on Friday, September 9.

The families were displaced by the December tornado. They were welcomed into housing prepared by members of the local construction association, as well as other volunteers and organizations.

Hosted by the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky and the Board of Life Humanitarian Effort, the event included a tour of one of the houses.

Also during the event, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Chris Nelson and Joel Crider with the AGC of Western Kentucky discussed how the local construction industry rallied to support families displaced by the tornadoes.

