Tracking another unsettled weekend

Before we get to the unsettled weekend, let’s talk about the nice weather we will have for the rest of today! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected through the afternoon and evening hours. It should be a beautiful evening for any outdoor plans. Temperatures tonight will dip back into the 50s across most of the area. So make sure to soak up another beautiful morning on Friday, clouds will increase through the day from southeast to northwest. There is a small chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday evening, better chances in the southeastern half of the Heartland. Saturday and Sunday will bring more on and off chances of showers and thunderstorms. The added clouds will keep much of the Heartland in the 70s.

