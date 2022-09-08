Heartland Votes

Tracking another unsettled weekend

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/8.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Before we get to the unsettled weekend, let’s talk about the nice weather we will have for the rest of today! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected through the afternoon and evening hours. It should be a beautiful evening for any outdoor plans. Temperatures tonight will dip back into the 50s across most of the area. So make sure to soak up another beautiful morning on Friday, clouds will increase through the day from southeast to northwest. There is a small chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday evening, better chances in the southeastern half of the Heartland. Saturday and Sunday will bring more on and off chances of showers and thunderstorms. The added clouds will keep much of the Heartland in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Mark Littell photo as part of a tweet sent out on Sept. 7, 2022 by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals announce death of former pitcher Mark Littell
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/8.
First Alert noon forecast 9/8
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Terrific Thursday!
It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo.
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/8
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/8