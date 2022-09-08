Heartland Votes

Thousands donated during KFVS12 HeroFund Giving Day

Window World of Cape Girardeau donated $500 to the HeroFund Giving Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Heartland showed how generous they are when asked to help first responders in their community during the inaugural KFVS12 HeroFund Giving Day on Wednesday, September 7.

The fundraising event brought in a grand total of $5,716.09.

Heartland first responders will receive 100 percent of the donations, which will provide life-saving equipment to Heartland first responders.

KFVS-12 thanks everyone for making their generous donations, including a $500 donation from Window World of Cape Girardeau.

“It’s very important for our first responders to have all the necessary equipment they need to do their job,” said Mike Harper, owner of Window World of Cape Girardeau.
“They would be the first one we call for help, please come and help me. So obviously we want to give to this hero fund.”

Those involved in a first responder agency in the Heartland (police, fire, EMS) and are in need of critical safety equipment, can click here to learn more and to submit a request to HeroFund USA.

HeroFund provides direct funding for preventative/safety measures and equipment, such as drones, robots, body armor, infrared cameras, helmets, shields and more, to help keep police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel they might not otherwise be able to afford.

