Terrific Thursday!

Drier air mass today...
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Light fog is possible for some areas early this morning.

Today will be sunny with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s this afternoon. The big difference today will be lower dew points making

it feel more comfortable through the entire day. Tonight, clear skies and temperatures even cooler in the middle 50s.

Rain chances enter the forecast again late on Friday in our southern counties and will continue to become scattered by the weekend.

-Lisa

