Heartland Votes

Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured

Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.(WKYT)
By Amanda Alvarado and WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A University of Kentucky student was shot at a party on the campus late Wednesday, WKYT reported.

Thursday morning, Jason Almanza-Arroyo was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and public intoxication.

The shooting happened at a house on University Avenue on the University of Kentucky campus.

Police said two uninvited people came to the house, and at least one shot was fired after an argument

A University of Kentucky spokesperson said a bullet hit one student directly. Ten other students were injured by shrapnel.

All the students are expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Johansen, who was in the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001, serving as one of the HazMat...
9/11 New York City firefighter to join annual stair climb at Discovery Park of America
Mark Littell photo as part of a tweet sent out on Sept. 7, 2022 by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals announce death of former pitcher Mark Littell
Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis police: Suspect in custody after shooting spree that killed 4

Latest News

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Hurricane Kay set to brush Mexico’s Baja peninsula
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Doctors ‘concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth II’s health
It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo.
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Patron, the famous landmine-sniffer dog, during an...
RAW: Blinken visits Kyiv, Ukraine
United Airlines sees a market in whisking travelers to the airport in small, electric-powered...
United makes ‘conditional’ order for electric air taxis