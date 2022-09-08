Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. school district working to bridge learning gap, improve test scores post-pandemic

Heartland schools are trying to improve attendance as well as grades in schools post-pandemic.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - With summer over, schools in the Heartland are still fighting the problems created by COVID-19, and want to improve test scores.

The Vienna School District not only wants to increase students’ test scores but also bridge the learning gap created during the pandemic.

We talked to the superintendent about how they are closing that gap.

Dr. Greg Frehner, superintendent of Vienna Elementary, said schools need to look at the issue with a much broader lens and learn with the students and parents to close the COVID gap.

“So there isn’t a magic tool that we currently have, but we’re going to find it and keep supporting these kids as a whole child. Not just worried about a test score on a standardized test,” he said.

The school’s primary goal is to gather more resources to help with student’s mental wellness and improved communication with parents.

District Principal Adam Hanks said they are already seeing results.

“I just believe that there have been some things that they missed because they were not in a school setting and we’re going to fix that,” he said.

Studies have estimated that it could at least another two years before elementary students catch up to where their education would have been if not impacted by COVID-19; and it could take much longer for older students.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
Mark Littell photo as part of a tweet sent out on Sept. 7, 2022 by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals announce death of former pitcher Mark Littell
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody

Latest News

Chief Whiteley shows photos from his rodeo days displayed in his office.
Poplar Bluff police chief to retire after 22 years
Poplar Bluff Police Department Chief Danny Whiteley will be retiring tomorrow after 22 years as...
Poplar Bluff police chief to retire tomorrow
Heartland schools are trying to improve attendance as well as grades in schools post-pandemic.
Schools trying to improve grades post-pandemic
Around 150 different individuals from across the region attended.
Second Annual Southern Illinois Food Insecurity Summit held in Marion, Ill.