Southern Ill. school district working to bridge learning gap, improve test scores post-pandemic

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - With summer over, schools in the Heartland are still fighting the problems created by COVID-19, and want to improve test scores.

The Vienna School District not only wants to increase students’ test scores but also bridge the learning gap created during the pandemic.

We talked to the superintendent about how they are closing that gap.

Dr. Greg Frehner, superintendent of Vienna Elementary, said schools need to look at the issue with a much broader lens and learn with the students and parents to close the COVID gap.

“So there isn’t a magic tool that we currently have, but we’re going to find it and keep supporting these kids as a whole child. Not just worried about a test score on a standardized test,” he said.

The school’s primary goal is to gather more resources to help with student’s mental wellness and improved communication with parents.

District Principal Adam Hanks said they are already seeing results.

“I just believe that there have been some things that they missed because they were not in a school setting and we’re going to fix that,” he said.

Studies have estimated that it could at least another two years before elementary students catch up to where their education would have been if not impacted by COVID-19; and it could take much longer for older students.

