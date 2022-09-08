Heartland Votes

Southern 7 Health Dept. confirms 1st case of monkeypox in region

The Southern 7 Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the region.
The Southern 7 Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the region.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern 7 Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the region.

According to a release from the health department, they were notified on Wednesday, September 7 of a resident who tested positive for the virus.

They said they’re collaborating with the Illinois Department of Public Health to complete contact tracing for the case to identify any close contacts and provide vaccines to those identified as an exposure risk.

“Monkeypox is rare and most commonly spreads between people with close contact,” said Rhonda Andrews-Ray, S7HD executive director/public health administrator. “The threat of monkeypox to the general U.S population remains low.”

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside of the mouth and other parts of the body. You can find more information here.

Since March 2022 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that have been reported globally in 69 countries that do not normally report monkeypox.

According to the CDC, person-to-person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

They said monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus.

The health department said people who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others. However, anyone in close contact with a person with monkeypox can get it and should take steps to protect themselves.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
Mark Littell photo as part of a tweet sent out on Sept. 7, 2022 by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals announce death of former pitcher Mark Littell
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff, honoring Queen Elizabeth II
Justin Davison (left), Saint Francis Healthcare System interim President and Chief Financial...
More than $160,000 raised by Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament
Paducah will be recognized at the KLC Conference & Expo which will be held September 20-23 in...
City of Paducah recognized as 2022 City Government of the Year
Officials say they discovered a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom, containing over 800 grams of...
Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses