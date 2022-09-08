SIU to host hemp, cannabis symposium

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The third annual Southern Illinois Hemp/Cannabis Symposium is set for Saturday morning, September 17.

Buck Hales, director of SIU’s Cannabis Science Center, said this year’s focus is fiber and seed crops and their commodities.

“We’re trying to reach people working in the industry or interested in learning about the state of the art of fiber and seed crops, instead of emphasizing CBD and novel cannabinoids like we did last year,” Hales said. “We will have a diversity of vendors with a variety of industry related displays.”

According to a release from SIU, speakers will address cultivating efforts in Illinois and the Midwest, including Farm Bill and federal regulation aspects.

They said hemp growers will talk about developing new options for use in unique row crop production systems where fiber, seed and cannabinoids can be harvested from the same crop.

They’ll also discuss business models for processing the crop and getting it to market.

Speakers include Chris Berry, of Illinois Hemp Growers Association; Oussama Badad, of Trilogene; DoKyoung Lee, from the University of Illinois; Patrick Van Meter, of Midwest Natural Fiber; Justin Swanson, from the Midwest Hemp Council; Jacob Waddell, of the U.S. Hemp Building Association, and Ryan Doherty, of Hemp Ventures.

The symposium will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the SIU Student Center. It’s sponsored by SIU’s Cannabis Science Center.

Participant can register online or by phone at 618-563-7751. The $95 fee ($25 for students) includes a continental breakfast and lunch.

