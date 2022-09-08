Heartland Votes

SIU to host hemp, cannabis symposium

The third annual Southern Illinois Hemp/Cannabis Symposium is set for Saturday morning,...
The third annual Southern Illinois Hemp/Cannabis Symposium is set for Saturday morning, September 17.(Oregon State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The third annual Southern Illinois Hemp/Cannabis Symposium is set for Saturday morning, September 17.

Buck Hales, director of SIU’s Cannabis Science Center, said this year’s focus is fiber and seed crops and their commodities.

“We’re trying to reach people working in the industry or interested in learning about the state of the art of fiber and seed crops, instead of emphasizing CBD and novel cannabinoids like we did last year,” Hales said. “We will have a diversity of vendors with a variety of industry related displays.”

According to a release from SIU, speakers will address cultivating efforts in Illinois and the Midwest, including Farm Bill and federal regulation aspects.

They said hemp growers will talk about developing new options for use in unique row crop production systems where fiber, seed and cannabinoids can be harvested from the same crop.

They’ll also discuss business models for processing the crop and getting it to market.

Speakers include Chris Berry, of Illinois Hemp Growers Association; Oussama Badad, of Trilogene; DoKyoung Lee, from the University of Illinois; Patrick Van Meter, of Midwest Natural Fiber; Justin Swanson, from the Midwest Hemp Council; Jacob Waddell, of the U.S. Hemp Building Association, and Ryan Doherty, of Hemp Ventures.

The symposium will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the SIU Student Center. It’s sponsored by SIU’s Cannabis Science Center.

Participant can register online or by phone at 618-563-7751. The $95 fee ($25 for students) includes a continental breakfast and lunch.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Mark Littell photo as part of a tweet sent out on Sept. 7, 2022 by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals announce death of former pitcher Mark Littell
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge

Latest News

The Purchase District Health Department will begin administering the new Pfizer and Moderna...
Purchase Dist. Health Dept. to administer new COVID-19 boosters
Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day.
Thousands of dollars raised during HeroFund Giving Day
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program