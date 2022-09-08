Heartland Votes

Senior Information Day event to be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday

Missouri State Highway Patrol is hosting a senior information day in Cape Girardeau at the Eagles Club on Thursday.
By Greg Webb
Published: Sep. 8, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is hosting an event geared toward senior citizens in the state.

Senior Information Day will be held at the Cape Girardeau Eagles Auxiliary #3775 on Thursday, September 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event is designed to cover a many topics seniors need to be aware of, including how to recognize if you have been the target of a scam.

“We get a lot of phone calls from various law enforcement agencies across the area where seniors feel like they’ve been scammed or what to do if they should encounter a scam,” said MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott. “So, there’s gonna be a whole roster of folks there talking about scams, providing a lot of information to the seniors. Health departments are gonna be there, that sort of things. Helping the seniors navigate just myriad of topics that come up for them.”

All Missouri seniors are invited to attend.

