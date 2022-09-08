Purchase Dist. Health Dept. to administer new COVID-19 boosters

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department will begin administering the new Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

The boosters were expanded to include Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins.

According to the health department, they’ll begin administering them on Monday, September 12 to those that are eligible, including:

Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine if it has been at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if it has been at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department said you can get your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time.

They said appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

You can call to schedule an appointment for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson at:

Ballard - 270-665-5432

Carlisle - 270-628-5431

Fulton - 270-472-1982

Hickman - 270-653-6110

McCracken/Paducah Clinic - 270-444-9625. Pfizer is only administered in the clinic. It is not available by drive-thru

McCracken/Paducah drive-thru - No appointment necessary. Moderna and J&J available in the drive-thru

McCracken/PDHD drive-thru (testing, Moderna and J&J) - Moderna and J&J are available through drive-thru. No appointment is needed.

According to the health department, its testing has been expanded to include those as young as 5 years old. Testing is by drive thru-only.

They say free COVID-19 PCR testing is still available at its location at 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Ky. in the back parking lot at the tent. The testing is drive-up and no appointment is needed. They ask that you check the schedule and do not enter the health center if you are in need of a COVID-19 test.

