Pleasant temperatures this evening, slightly warmer tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a sunny pleasant afternoon across the area as drier and slightly cooler has moved into the region. For this evening we will see clear skies and light winds allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny early with clouds beginning to move into the area later in the afternoon. Right now we look to remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 9/8
