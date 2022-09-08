Heartland Votes

Natural gas pipeline bursts in Lake Leary Thursday afternoon; officials investigate cause

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. BERNARD, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish Officials are investigating a natural gas pipeline that burst in Lake Leary Thursday afternoon.

Video showed a large fire in the water there and parish leaders tell FOX 8 they’ve set up a command post near the fire station in Verrett along Highway 46.

The operator of the pipeline is on the scene and they’re trying to figure out how to stop the rupture at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

