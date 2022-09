EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake was recorded near East Prairie Wednesday evening, September 7.

According to the USGS, it happened around 7:02 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3.

It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo.

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometers.

