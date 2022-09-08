Luke Combs to bring ‘World Tour’ to Busch Stadium in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/KCTV) - Country music star Luke Combs announced Thursday morning he will make a stop in St. Louis as part of his ‘World Tour’ in 2023.

Busch Stadium will be filled with artists, including special guest Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry & Brent Cobb, on June 17, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. here

If you can’t make it to this stop, there will be plenty more:

March 25, 2023—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium

April 1, 2023—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium

April 15, 2023—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium

April 22, 2023—Detroit, MI—Ford Field

April 29, 2023—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium

May 6, 2023—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field

May 13, 2023—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20, 2023—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium

May 27, 2023—Vancouver, BC—BC Place

June 3, 2023—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium

June 10, 2023—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

June 17, 2023—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium

July 8, 2023—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium

July 15, 2023—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium

July 22, 2023—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium

July 29, 2023—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field

August 9, 2023—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+

August 11, 2023—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+

August 16, 2023—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+

August 20, 2023—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+

August 23, 2023—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+

August 26, 2023—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+

September 30, 2023—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum

October 1, 2023—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet

October 4, 2023—Copenhagen, Denmark—Vega

October 6, 2023—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena

October 7, 2023—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

October 8, 2023—Paris, France—La Cigale

October 10, 2023—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 11, 2023—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique

October 13, 2023—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

October 14, 2023—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena

October 16, 2023—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena

October 17, 2023—Manchester, England—AO Arena

October 19, 2023—London, England—The O2 Arena

