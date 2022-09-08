Heartland Votes

Luke Combs to bring ‘World Tour’ to Busch Stadium in 2023

Luke Combs will perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023.
Luke Combs will perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023.(Source: CMAVEVO / YouTube)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/KCTV) - Country music star Luke Combs announced Thursday morning he will make a stop in St. Louis as part of his ‘World Tour’ in 2023.

Busch Stadium will be filled with artists, including special guest Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry & Brent Cobb, on June 17, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. here

If you can’t make it to this stop, there will be plenty more:

  • March 25, 2023—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium
  • April 1, 2023—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium
  • April 15, 2023—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium
  • April 22, 2023—Detroit, MI—Ford Field
  • April 29, 2023—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium
  • May 6, 2023—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field
  • May 13, 2023—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium
  • May 20, 2023—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium
  • May 27, 2023—Vancouver, BC—BC Place
  • June 3, 2023—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium
  • June 10, 2023—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • June 17, 2023—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium
  • July 8, 2023—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium
  • July 15, 2023—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium
  • July 22, 2023—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium
  • July 29, 2023—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field
  • August 9, 2023—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+
  • August 11, 2023—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+
  • August 16, 2023—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+
  • August 20, 2023—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+
  • August 23, 2023—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+
  • August 26, 2023—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+
  • September 30, 2023—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum
  • October 1, 2023—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet
  • October 4, 2023—Copenhagen, Denmark—Vega
  • October 6, 2023—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena
  • October 7, 2023—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live
  • October 8, 2023—Paris, France—La Cigale
  • October 10, 2023—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall
  • October 11, 2023—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique
  • October 13, 2023—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena
  • October 14, 2023—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena
  • October 16, 2023—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena
  • October 17, 2023—Manchester, England—AO Arena
  • October 19, 2023—London, England—The O2 Arena

