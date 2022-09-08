Large police presence briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An apparent police investigation blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8.

The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Multiple police officers responded to an incident involving a white pickup truck, which could be seen stopped in the middle of the road.

A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute Thursday, Sept. 8. (Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, some sort of domestic dispute started somewhere in Cape Girardeau County and ended with truck on Perryville Road.

Our crew on the scene saw authorities take someone, who was in the truck, into custody.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the case.

