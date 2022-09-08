Heartland Votes

Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan

FILE – More than 80,000 men have claimed they were abused as children by troop leaders around the country.(Credit: Boy Scouts of America)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) – A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in scouting.

Though legal hurdles remain, the ruling by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Delaware marked an important milestone for the BSA, which sought bankruptcy protection more than two years ago to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers.

Lawyers for some of the victims said the amount an individual survivor may receive from the bankruptcy plan depends on multiple factors relating to the abuse. They said in a statement that funds for the settlement would come from Boy Scouts of America, local councils, insurers and organizations that have chartered scouting troops and activities, including Catholic institutions and parishes.

More than 80,000 men have filed claims, saying they were abused as children by troop leaders around the country.

“Credit to the courageous survivors that this breakthrough in child and scouting safety has been achieved,” said attorney Jeff Anderson, whose firm represented over 800 Boy Scout abuse survivors.

