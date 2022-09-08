Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff, honoring Queen Elizabeth II

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In line with the White House proclamation, Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II until sunset on the day of interment.

The governor encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available here.

President Biden’s proclamation states:

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example.

“She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.

The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

