First Alert: Sunny & less humid

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/8
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Today is looking like the pick of the week.

Skies are mostly clear this morning, but light to dense fog has formed in some locations.

This afternoon will be sunny and more comfortable.

Humidity will be much lower with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, skies will remain clear and it will be even cooler in the mid 50s.

Rain chances return again late on Friday in our southern counties and will become scattered by the weekend.

