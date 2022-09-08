Heartland Votes

Fighting hunger through football

The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Football is finding it’s way to raise awareness and funds for SEMO Food Bank.

This 2022 football season, Heather Collier with SEMO Food Bank said the way the program works is whenever the Redhawks defense sacks the quarterback, the food bank will receive $300 through sponsorships.

Collier said this could not come at a better time.

She said, “Food is costing us 3 times more this year than it did at the same time last year, gas has gone up, so we’re paying double for gas for our trucks to do deliveries across our 16 county service area so every little bit helps, and this program is a great way to raise awareness and money at the same time.”

At the university, players Geno Hess and Lunden Manuel both agreed that this program is huge.

Hess said, “It’s great knowing that the game you love can also give back to people.”

His teammate Manuel said, “It’s great to see a town that cares, and you know the food bank organization that cares about everybody you know what I’m saying, we see it all the time, a lot of homeless people a lot of people who is really struggling, and a lot of light doesn’t get shined on it.”

To find more information on this program, go to SEMO Food Banks Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held...
Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Memphis PD: Body identified as Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger.
SEMO Football helping fight against hunger
The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail system
Contour Aviation will soon begin flying passengers out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Start date for Contour Aviation flights announced