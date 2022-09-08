Fighting hunger through football

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Football is finding it’s way to raise awareness and funds for SEMO Food Bank.

This 2022 football season, Heather Collier with SEMO Food Bank said the way the program works is whenever the Redhawks defense sacks the quarterback, the food bank will receive $300 through sponsorships.

Collier said this could not come at a better time.

She said, “Food is costing us 3 times more this year than it did at the same time last year, gas has gone up, so we’re paying double for gas for our trucks to do deliveries across our 16 county service area so every little bit helps, and this program is a great way to raise awareness and money at the same time.”

At the university, players Geno Hess and Lunden Manuel both agreed that this program is huge.

Hess said, “It’s great knowing that the game you love can also give back to people.”

His teammate Manuel said, “It’s great to see a town that cares, and you know the food bank organization that cares about everybody you know what I’m saying, we see it all the time, a lot of homeless people a lot of people who is really struggling, and a lot of light doesn’t get shined on it.”

To find more information on this program, go to SEMO Food Banks Facebook Page.

