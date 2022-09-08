Donate your large evergreen to Mo. Dept. of Conservation for governor’s mansion Christmas tree

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for a large evergreen to use on the governor’s mansion lawn for Christmas.

MDC is asking landowners, homeowners, businesses and communities that may have possible trees to use to contact them.

According to a release, the department is looking for a tree that is 30 to 40-feet tall. The preferred species is eastern red cedar, Norway spruce or white pine. The best candidates will be fully branched on all sides and easily accessible by large equipment.

They said the right tree may either be near the end of its life or may need to be removed for other reasons.

“Most of the trees we find were planted decades ago and have outgrown their space at the end of their life,” said MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah. “Having that tree displayed at the governor’s mansion is a great way to share their beauty with thousands of Missourians who visit the mansion during the holidays.”

You can take photos of candidate trees and email them to holidaytrees@mdc.gov. Make to include a contact telephone number, location of the tree and several pictures taken from different angles and distances.

Tree nominations can also be submitted by mail to: Missouri Department of Conservation, ATTN: Mansion Christmas Tree, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

All entries must be submitted by early October.

You can click here for more information.

Once the tree is selected, MDC staff will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the trees to the governor’s mansion at no cost to the owners.

They said the donor will receive a thank-you from the governor and an invitation to the lighting ceremony, which is usually on the last Friday in December.

