Heartland Votes

Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border

Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say they have made their largest methamphetamine bust at a Texas port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports field operations officers in Del Rio seized meth valued at $11.9 million within a tractor-trailer on Monday.

According to the CBP, the drug bust was the largest methamphetamine seizure in port history.

The seizure occurred at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer stopped a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers and referred it for a secondary inspection.

Authorities said they discovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics were estimated to have a street value of $11.9 million.

Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations said they are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
After receiving the messages, Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said he called the New York...
Tenn. fire dept. releases statement after 9/11 event speaker removed from program
A large police presence and a stopped pickup truck could be seen on Perryville Rd. in Cape...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
Mark Littell photo as part of a tweet sent out on Sept. 7, 2022 by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals announce death of former pitcher Mark Littell
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody

Latest News

78-year-old man hikes Appalachian Trail after his wife dies to help church convert to solar...
78-year-old walks the Appalachian Trail after wife of 57 years dies
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Hurricane Kay makes landfall on Mexico’s Baja peninsula
Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff, honoring Queen Elizabeth II
FILE – More than 80,000 men have claimed they were abused as children by troop leaders around...
Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot