All sworn-in Murray police officers to wear body cameras

In the release, the Murray Police Department said it began looking for funding in 2021 to help with the program’s cost.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - All sworn-in Murray police officers will have body worn cameras starting Monday, September 12.

Murray Police Chief Jeffrey Liles made the announcement on Thursday, September 8.

“Police body worn cameras have become an essential part of community policing today. Body worn cameras are a wise all-around investment for the Murray Police Department that not only redouble our commitment to transparency and accountability, but also ensure that our officers are equipped with an important tool to help them carry out their sworn duties,” Chief Liles said in a release from the police department.

The police department said it will use the cameras to help provide more information on potential crimes in progress; to help with the initial police response; the discovery of evidence; to help document victim, witness or suspect statements; to help investigate complaints against officers and to help with training and performance.

In the release, the department said it began looking for funding in 2021 to help with the program’s cost.

They were awarded an $80,000 grant through the Small-Rural-Tribal Body Worn Camera Program administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The Murray Police Department was one of six law enforcement agencies in Kentucky to receive funding through the program.

According to the police department, it reviewed policies from multiple agencies nationwide to develop its policy on using the cameras.

The department will use the Axon Body 3 for the BWC system.

They said they chose this system for many reasons, including durability, ease of use, cloud storage, redaction tools and technical support provided by the company.

