2 in custody after UK student shot, 10 injured by shrapnel

WKYT is working to confirm details on any potential injuries and arrests.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky student was shot at a party on UK’s campus, according to a press release from the school.

The shooting happened just before midnight late Wednesday night at a house on University Avenue.

Police say two uninvited people came to the house, and at least one shot was fired after an argument.

A UK spokesperson says a bullet hit one student directly and ten students were hit by shrapnel.

Police officers and first responders began gathering at the scene around midnight. WKYT’s crew saw numerous students in the area.

Around 2 a.m. the school announced that Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the shooting.

The school says neither suspect is a UK student.

WKYT is working to confirm what the suspects are charged with.

The school says all students hurt during the shooting are expected to recover.

