Start date for Contour Aviation flights announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Contour Aviation will soon begin services out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Contour will begin flying passengers to Nashville International Airport beginning Tuesday, October 18.

Tickets will go on sale by the end of the week and can be purchased online here.

According to the city, Contour will provide Cape Girardeau with 12 round trips per week using a 30-passenger Embraer ERJ – 135 aircraft.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a Contour as the new carrier for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday.

The contract is for three years, beginning October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2025.

The Cape Girardeau City Council made the decision to recommend Contour Airlines over SkyWest at their meeting on June 20.

