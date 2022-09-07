Heartland Votes

Start date for Contour Aviation flights announced

Contour Aviation will soon begin flying passengers out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Contour Aviation will soon begin flying passengers out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Contour Aviation will soon begin services out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Contour will begin flying passengers to Nashville International Airport beginning Tuesday, October 18.

Tickets will go on sale by the end of the week and can be purchased online here.

According to the city, Contour will provide Cape Girardeau with 12 round trips per week using a 30-passenger Embraer ERJ – 135 aircraft.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a Contour as the new carrier for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday.

The contract is for three years, beginning October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2025.

The Cape Girardeau City Council made the decision to recommend Contour Airlines over SkyWest at their meeting on June 20.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held...
Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Memphis PD: Body identified as Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival is held on historic 8th Street in Cairo, Ill.
Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off soon in Cairo
Students learn about the dangers of drinking and driving through UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour...
UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour to visit Southeast Missouri State during Campus Safety Day