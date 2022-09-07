Southeast Mo. State University, first responders hold campus safety day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local first responders got the chance to spread the message of safety at Southeast Missouri State University.

The day included seatbelt demonstrations, impaired driving simulations and drunk goggles.

“Anytime we can interact with people in a non-enforcement situation, maybe build a relationship with them, that’s what we’re looking for,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrot said.

Southeast students get a lesson in safety right here in the middle of campus. Clark Parrott called this event a great way to reach young adults.

“We’d rather educate them in a situation like this, instead of take enforcement action or, God forbid, have to work a traffic crash where they did not put a seatbelt on,” Sgt. Parrott said.

Arrive Alive brought out a drunk driving simulator. Tour manager for the Arrive Alive Simulator, Casey Troyer, said the simulation can be eye-opening.

“We want them to think about how they’re gonna get home,” Troyer said.

Once in the car simulator, you put on a headset. You start off sober with a clear look at the road on a screen, then the system adds alcohol. Your vision gets blurry, and your peripheral vision goes away.

“We stress to them, ‘Call your parents, they’re not gonna be mad, they want you to come home alive,’” Troyer said.

Southeast Missouri State sophomore Evie Frazier and her friends just stumbled upon the event.

“Oh, let’s go try it, it looks fun,” Frazier said.

Ryleigh Mejean said they enjoyed learning through the activities.

“We got to try the drunk goggle walk test, and we looked at the car thing with the drunk goggles, and I’m quite curious to try it,” Mejean said.

“Being that visual representation, you can just see this is what it would look like,” Frazier added.

Parrott said this event is extremely helpful in good decision making.

“To help them make proper choices, that’s what we’re all about,” Parrott said.

“If we can get through to one of them at a school, I guess I consider that a victory,” Troyer said.

