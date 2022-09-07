Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Chief said during the City Council Meeting that crime is down in the city.

Police Chief Wes Blair told the City Council and those in attendance that new technology like Shot Spotter is working.

“We know that there’s still a lot of work to be done in this community to make it a safe community and we’re committed to keep plugging away at that,” Blair said.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reports police calls for service have gone down 13.2%.

Violent crimes down by 8.7%.

Using the new technology, Blair said the department’s system has already recovered 7 guns and helped make 9 arrests.

