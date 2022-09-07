Heartland Votes

Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools

Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Chief said during the City Council Meeting that crime is down in the city.

Police Chief Wes Blair told the City Council and those in attendance that new technology like Shot Spotter is working.

“We know that there’s still a lot of work to be done in this community to make it a safe community and we’re committed to keep plugging away at that,” Blair said.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reports police calls for service have gone down 13.2%.

Violent crimes down by 8.7%.

Using the new technology, Blair said the department’s system has already recovered 7 guns and helped make 9 arrests.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held...
Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say

Latest News

Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown
Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year
Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year
By The Bushel 9/6/22
By The Bushel 9/6/22