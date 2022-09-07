Pleasant weather this evening and tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Drier air continues to filter into the Heartland on light northeasterly winds. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s north to middle 60s far south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant across most of the Heartland. A few clouds may develop during the afternoon hours but no rain is expected at this time. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

