Patchy Fog This Morning-Better Afternoon Ahead

Patchy fog in areas of the Heartland this morning as temperatures drop into the mid and upper 60s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. Chances of rain are very low in the forecast, but an isolated shower to a few sprinkles can occur this afternoon. Northerly winds continue to bring in drier air. This will slowly lower dew points by tonight through the end of the week with less humid conditions outside.

Dry air will be short lived as tropical moisture returns from the Gulf by the Weekend accompanied with the chances of additional rain and storms. A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning with fall-like cooler forecasted temperatures to follow next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.