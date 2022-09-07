Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city.

According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city.

They say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles.

Electronics and other items were taken.

Police are reminding citizens to lock their vehicles and hide or remove valuables. They say you should report suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

