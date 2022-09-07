Heartland Votes

Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held...
Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Memphis PD: Body identified as Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

A crew member with Arco Towers and Contracting dismantled a portion of the communication tower...
Crews remove communication tower after it’s deemed unsafe
The city of Carbondale revealed the first 3D rendering of the final design of the Southern...
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
Southeast Missouri State students attempted to walk in a straight line while wearing drunk...
Southeast Mo. State University, first responders hold campus safety day
Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day
Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day
Southeast Missouri State University hosted Campus Safety Day.
Campus Safety Day at Southeast Missouri State