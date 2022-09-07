Heartland Votes

Knife-wielding suspect dies after lunging at officer, St. Louis police say

Crime scene tape following a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Louis City on Sept. 7, 2022.
Crime scene tape following a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Louis City on Sept. 7, 2022.(KMOV News 4)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A suspect was killed when he lunged at an officer in St. Louis Wednesday, according to police.

St. Louis police said a fugitive apprehensive team was called to an apartment near Page and Hodiamont during the morning hours. The 61-year-old they were there for had multiple felony warrants, police said. The man refused to come out and barricaded himself in the apartment. After several attempts to get the man outside, SWAT officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m.

SWAT officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect in two different languages, but were unsuccessful. St. Louis police said robots that were sent inside the apartment were defeated by the suspect because he put them in different rooms so he could not be watched. Officers then attempted to teargas the man, but he hid in a bathroom.

When SWAT officers entered the apartment, they reportedly found the man armed with a knife and pole. Police said they used beanbags, tasers and more teargas, but the man charged at an officer while holding the knife. Officers then shot the suspect.

After he was shot, officers disarmed the man and drug him outside in an attempt to stabilize him. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

All SWAT officers have body cameras, a police source on scene told News 4. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office was at the scene following the fatal officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held...
Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Memphis PD: Body identified as Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

According to a release from SIUC, it was the second year of “stable enrollment,” totaling 11,107.
SIU sees largest class of new freshmen in 6 years; total enrollment down 1.4% since 2021
Paducah police say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles.
Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles
First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/7/22
First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/7/22
KFVS12 is teaming up with HeroFund USA for Giving Day on Thursday, Sept. 7 to collect donations...
Murphysboro Fire Dept. discusses importance of having the right equipment to help save lives
Multiple agencies from southeast Missouri and beyond recently spent a weekend in Cape Girardeau...
Training exercise tests Heartland mobile communication equipment