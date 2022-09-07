No Place Like Home: Fredericktown

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - In a town with more than 4,000 people you can expect to see beautiful sights, eat good food and feel the strong sense of community.

“It’s kind of the middle of the crossroads, I guess. We are an hour from everything,” said Brian Hornbostel, owner of Thal’s Hardware

A town with spots to stop and see the views.

“We have Amidon. We have mill spring gardens that are within a very short drive of community,” said Travis Parker, Mayor or Fredericktown.

And history frozen in time, with the long time shops still standing.

“Back probably in the 50s, I think.” said Hornbostel.

And a welcoming environment that makes you want more.

“The atmosphere and the people just super friendly,” said Mayor Parker.

This is Fredericktown, it got its name in 1818, once known as a commercial center and rail hub. Now fast forward 204 years later, this small town has grown into even more.

“We have industry that has moved in and continues to move into our area. Where we are going to see around 500 new jobs brought here to the community and just outside our city limits,” said Parker.

And while new companies are setting up shop, the older businesses are still thriving.

“The Thal family owned it and it’s just a small town hardware store. I worked here through high school for about seven years and then left on and then come back ten years to buy into it,” said Parker.

Thal's Hardware Store (Don Frazier)

For Hornbostel it’s the strong sense of community that keeps Thal’s hardware up and running.

“Absolutely for the people here. I probably need them more than they need me for sure,” said Hornbostel.

And the same goes for The Pig is one of the most well-known restaurants in Fredericktown. It opened in 1948.

The Pig (Don Frazier)

“I would say for a huge part of this community they have worked here, someone has worked here,” said Deborah Mceuen, Owner of The Pig.

For a meal that’s easy on the wallet and delicious to the taste.

“You have the meat, you have the cheese you have the sauce. So a double combination is double the sauce, the meat, the cheese, white bread, toasted,” she said.

All you need to do is honk for service or dine in.

“Anyway you want to get it, we can help you,” she said.

And the Fredericktown community is sure to show love to all the great spots..

“it’s just a great small town,” said Parker.

So on your next outing, venture to Fredericktown, it wont disappoint.

It’s a good place to be,” said Parker.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.