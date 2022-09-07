Murphysboro Fire Dept. discusses importance of having the right equipment to help save lives

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve McBride said they need a variety of equipment when responding to emergency calls.

”What we do is dangerous work,” he said. “Some of the things that we do are right on the edge of being unsafe.”

“It’s very important for us to have that equipment to do what we do,” he continued.

Chief McBride said their current budget only covers day-to-day operational expenses, such as fuel and truck repairs.

But he said the need is much greater.

“Our firefighters are currently in need of protective ballistic, protective wear, for when we go to some of those calls where there might be an active shooter or somebody seeking to do harm to first responders,” McBride explained.

He said thermal imaging cameras need to be replaced every five years.

“And those are very expensive,” he said. “They’re about 5 to 6 thousand dollars apiece. Every five years they become obsolete or damaged and we have to have those; that allows us to see through the smoke in a fire and quickly locate victims.”

McBride said grants help his firefighters to protect themselves and to protect the public.

“We really appreciate the fundraising efforts, and help to get the equipment that we can’t normally get through the normal means in our budgets,” he said.

KFVS is teaming up with HeroFundUSA to raise money for local first responders. The organization helps agencies pay for the safety items they need to do their jobs.

Some of that equipment includes drones at about $5,000, ballistic vests and helmets for around $2,500 and thermal imaging cameras that can cost between $500 and $7,500.

