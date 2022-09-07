Heartland Votes

Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.

Deputies say Parks had felony warrants from Dunklin County.

Parks fled from the vehicle into a cornfield off of the county road.

After a brief search, deputies located Parks crawling in a cotton field and were able to place him into custody.

Sheriff W. Cooper would like to thank Malden PD, Gideon PD, Portageville PD, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance.

