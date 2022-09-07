Last superload to travel I-24 through western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The last of six superloads will travel on Interstate 24 eastbound from the 45 to 65 mile markers on Thursday morning, September 8.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday to initially travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 interchange.

They said KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 exit 45 interchange to allow the load to reach I-24.

Eastbound traffic on I-24 will be slowed between exits 45 and 65 for about 40 minutes starting around 7:45 a.m.

According to KYTC, the 480-ton superload will move along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties.

Once the 16-foot-wide hauler enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles. This will create a traffic backup for eastbound I-24 travel with about a 20-minute delay as the load travels eastbound between exit 45 and exit 65.

When it reaches the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange, the superload will head east on U.S. 68 through Christian County to Hopkinsville.

Edwards Rigging is moving six parts of a large auto parts stamping press to the Martinrea facility near Hopkinsville where it will be assembled as part of a plant expansion project.

The oversized hauler will be making an afternoon return trip from Hopkinsville to the Eddyville Riverport via U.S. 68 and I-24 westbound once it is unloaded at the Martinrea plant.

