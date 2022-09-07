Kelly Craft joins crowed field in Kentucky governor’s race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Republican has joined the race for Governor of Kentucky.

Kelly Craft launched her campaign website Wednesday morning.

She served as the 30th United States Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump.

In her first campaign video, she talks about her Barren County roots and her commitment to faith and family. Craft promised to boost the state’s economy and focus on education.

Craft joins 11 other Republican candidates including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Representative Savannah Maddox, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

On the Democratic side, Governor Andy Beshear is running for reelection. Governor Beshear says he’s not focusing on the election yet amid recent natural disasters and work boosting the economy.

Somerset’s Mayor Alan Keck tells us he is also strongly considering a run for governor but, right now, is focusing on moving the southern Kentucky community forward.

