Juvenile charged in connection with Hickman Co. school threat

Kentucky State Police say the juvenile is facing a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile was charged in connection with a school threat investigation.

The juvenile was released to a guardian after they consulted with the Hickman County Court Designated Worker.

According to KSP, on Tuesday morning, September 6, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of social media post written by a juvenile student. They said the post included disturbing statements directed to the school and school staff.

Troopers say an image of a firearm was attached to the post, which heightened the concerns of staff.

According to KSP, troopers investigate all reported threats of school violence, regardless of context or intent.

Troopers ask that families talk with their children regarding the dangers of posting threatening messages online.

