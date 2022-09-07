Ill. Dept. of Natural Resources to post signs with mental health crisis support information

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will post signs with mental health crisis support information at state parks.

According to IDNR, it joined the Operation Disrupt Initiative, which is aimed at preventing suicide.

The signs will have the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and website, both of which are available 24 hours a day. They will be posted in at least 17 IDNR sites in remote locations around Illinois, including:

Dixon Springs State Park

Eagle Creek State Park

Fort Massac State Park

Fox Ridge State Park

Giant City State Park

Pere Marquette State Park

Rock Cut State Park

Sangchris Lake State Park

Starved Rock State Park

Wolf Creek State Park

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area

Kickapoo State Recreation Area

Moraine View State Recreation Area

Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area

Trail of Tears State Forest

Golconda Marina

Shelbyville State Fish and Wildlife Area

“Illinois state parks and trails are a beautiful, peaceful respite for hundreds of thousands of visitors every year,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said. “As IDNR continues to remind people that spending time in nature has positive mental health benefits, it’s also vital that we make sure people who may find themselves in a mental or emotional crisis at a state park know about resources that are available to help them.”

September 4-10 is National Suicide Prevention Week.

Announced earlier in 2022, Operation Disrupt was developed to address the growing epidemic of teen and young adult suicides.

According to IDNR, Illinois Conservation police do not maintain statistics about the number of suicides in Illinois state parks, but they are not uncommon.

One suicide is too many, said Illinois Conservation Police Director Jed Whitchurch, noting that most Illinois conservation police officers have received crisis training so they can provide appropriate assistance when needed.

“One sobering aspect of conservation police work is that officers will most likely encounter a suicide in a state park at some point in their career,” he said. “We want to do everything we can to ensure people in crisis have access to help, even in the most remote areas of the state. Proper crisis training for officers and the Operation Disrupt signs are two important steps toward that goal.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988, which connects the caller to a certified crisis center near where the call is placed. The Lifeline also can be reached at 800-273-8255 (TALK). For more information, visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

