Heartland fire departments explain the need for funding for new equipment

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - With every disaster and emergency call, first responders are typically the first to arrive on the scene.

They put their lives at risk responding to all types of 911 calls.

The Scott County Rural Fire Department chief explained why receiving funding for new equipment through HeroFundUSA is important to them.

“When it comes to safety, I mean, it’s hard to put a dollar figure on there, and we’re trying to do what we can do to stay as safe as we can and keep everybody as safe as we can,” Scott County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Perrien explained. “Unfortunate, unfortunately, the public don’t understand all of the ins and outs of the fire service and exactly how dangerous some of the stuff can be.”

As well as the cost of equipment.

Perrien said paying for the gear is expensive.

“With every day inflation that everybody is seeing today, and the cost of fuel rising or on a roller coaster up and down, you know, that that obviously affects us as well,” he continued..

Perrien said maintaining firefighting equipment adds up.

“Almost every fire department has to look at every angle out there, different grants and funding sources to keep the fire departments moving forward and keep everybody safe.”

That’s why having the proper equipment is top priority.

“When we have the right equipment, we’re able to get the job done faster and it makes it safer for everybody. Both the citizens and the firefighters in Scott County,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.