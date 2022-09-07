Heartland Votes

Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this month, the White House announced Wednesday.

Harris will also visit South Korea on the Sept. 25-29 trip.

The White House said “her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The trip marks Harris’ first official visits to both countries since taking office last year. Harris is set to meet with senior government officials and civil society leaders, and the White House said she will raise economic, trade and security interests during her trip.

Abe was shot to death in July on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held...
Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Memphis PD: Body identified as Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

A crew member with Arco Towers and Contracting dismantled a portion of the communication tower...
Crews remove communication tower after it’s deemed unsafe
The city of Carbondale revealed the first 3D rendering of the final design of the Southern...
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
Southeast Missouri State students attempted to walk in a straight line while wearing drunk...
Southeast Mo. State University, first responders hold campus safety day
Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day
Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day
Southeast Missouri State University hosted Campus Safety Day.
Campus Safety Day at Southeast Missouri State