Get ready for another cooler morning!

Your First Alert noon forecast on 9/7.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A few scattered showers possible through the afternoon and evening hours, but overnight skies will clear. Cooler and drier air will continue to push into the area. That will make for a nice start to Thursday. Temperatures should drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight. Thursday will be the pick day of the week. Temperatures will still climb into the lower to mid 80s, but it will feel comfortable thanks to lower dewpoints. Friday clouds will be on the increase, and isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by the evening. Unfortunately, it’s looking like another unsettled weekend with cooler weather and on and off rain and thunderstorm chances.

