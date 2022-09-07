Heartland Votes

First Alert: Foggy morning; drier afternoon with some sunshine

A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Patchy fog this morning could once again impact travel as wake-up temperatures drop into the mid an upper 60s.

Be aware visibility could be reduced in some areas.

This afternoon we will see more sunshine. Skies will be partly cloud to mostly sunny.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Chances of rain are very low today, but an isolated shower to a few sprinkles are possible.

Northerly winds will continue to bring in drier air, which will slowly make it feel less humid by tonight through the end of the week.

Dry air will be short lived as rain and storm chances return by the weekend.

A cold front will move through the Heartland Sunday night into Monday morning.

This will bring more fall-like cooler temperatures next week.

