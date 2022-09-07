Heartland Votes

Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station

The city of Carbondale revealed the first 3D rendering of the final design of the Southern...
The city of Carbondale revealed the first 3D rendering of the final design of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station.(City of Carbondale/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station.

The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7.

They said the total grant funding for the project is now at $21 million.

The city also revealed the first 3D rendering of the final design for the station.

According to the city, construction will begin sometime in summer 2023.

