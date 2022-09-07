Crews remove communication tower after it’s deemed unsafe

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews dismantled a communication tower into two sections and then removed it from the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

This tower was in place for roughly 50 years and served the Emergency Management Agency. They used the tower to communicate with local fire departments, HAM radio operators and others agencies.

The removal project has been in the works for two years after the tower was deemed unsafe.

“It was twisted, there was some bolts that were rusting and the condition wasn’t very good at that point,” Cape Girardeau County EMA Director Mark Winkler said. “The decision was made for everyone’s safety, as well as the project that was coming up, the renovation of the courthouse, including the exterior, that we should probably remove the tower.”

Winkler also said the tower just became obsolete.

“We didn’t see spending $300,000 to build a new tower,” Winkler said. “The radio system was over 10 years old. The equipment was becoming obsolete, couldn’t see trying to replace those continuously going on eBay or whatever to try to find the pieces. So, then again, that’s why we went to the new radio system.”

Winker said they have already switched over their radio equipment to the new site, on the Jackson water tower next to I-55.

“The first step that we did is that we installed the equipment, put the antennas on top of the water tower, installed the equipment, tested the equipment to make sure that it would work as it did here,” Winkler said.

Arco Towers and Contracting was the crew that dismantled the tower. They first took down the antennas from the tower on Tuesday before removing the entire tower on Wednesday.

They used a crane from Reimann Crane Service help with the removal of the tower.

