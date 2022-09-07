23 first responders, 4 civilians receive Mo. Public Safety Medals for heroic actions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Twenty-three first responders and four civilians received Missouri Public Safety Medals for heroic and life-saving actions in 2021.

Governor Mike Parson presented the awards on Wednesday morning, September 7 in Jefferson City. Family members and colleagues of the award recipients were on hand for the ceremony.

You can watch the full ceremony here.

The awards are Missouri’s highest recognition for first responders acting during critical incidents. This year, for the first time, the ceremony included the presentation of Missouri’s new Red, White and Blue Heart Award, which is given to people seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

According to a release from the governor’s office, three of the five Red, White and Blue Hearts were conferred posthumously.

“Missouri’s first responders deserve our respect and appreciation for the work they do to protect their fellow citizens, and the heroic acts performed by those honored today make absolutely clear the dangers these courageous individuals are willing to face on our behalf,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Their actions saved lives and ended threats to their communities. We especially will never forget the tremendous sacrifices of those whose courage left them permanently scarred or even cost them their lives – all to keep others safe.”

Four civilians were also honored with the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award for “their brave acts to save the lives of others or provide vital assistance to first responders while risking their own safety.”

The award recipients include:

Medal of Valor

This is Missouri’s highest award recognizing public safety officers who show exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind, and unusual swiftness of action, regardless of his or her personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life.

Jeffrey D. Collins and John G. Lehman - Jefferson City Police Department

Timothy L. Shipp - Eureka Police Department

Zim Schwartze - Missouri Capitol Police

William J. Knittel and Michael E. Werges - Eureka Police Department

Jeffrey A. Hilke - Cole County Sheriff’s Office

Dawson M. Payne and John G. Lehman - Jefferson City Police Department

Kurt A. Schmutzler and Bradley E. Maudlin - Missouri State Highway Patrol

Colton J. Beck - Missouri State Highway Patrol

Governor’s Medal

This award recognizes a group of public safety officers who acted above and beyond the call of normal duty during a critical incident in which “the collective performance of the group was essential to the successful resolution of the incident.”

From the St. Louis County Police Department:

Justin W. Bryant

Michael W. Deck

Kyle R. Embrey

Kristin N. Engle

Dawn M. Neuman

John F. O’Neill IV

Shanna M. Ostendorf

Robert J. Tosie

Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award

This is awarded to a civilian who has provided valuable or courageous assistance to members of a Missouri public safety agency in an emergency situation.

Justin M. Flynn - nominated by the Eureka Police Department

Joshua James-Troutt and Travis Terry - nominated by the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office

Bryan Yarbrough - nominated by the Bolivar City Fire Department

Red, White and Blue Heart Award

New this year, this award may be presented to any first responder who under honorable circumstances is critically, seriously or fatally injured while performing official duties in the line of duty. According to the governor’s office, the injury must require long-term treatment by a medical professional and considerable loss of time from duty.

Blaize A. Madrid-Evans - Independence Police Department

Antonio A. Valentine - St. Louis County Police Department

Bryant E. Gladney - Boone County Fire Protection District

Robert C. Bridges - Springfield-Greene County Park Board

Colton J. Beck - Missouri State Highway Patrol

Nominations are now open for 2022.

The nominating form is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety website and must be received by February 28, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.